Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 4,399 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of SPX FLOW worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $5,158,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

NYSE:FLOW opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLOW. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.