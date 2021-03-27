Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires Shares of 249,866 Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 249,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.40% of Stable Road Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAC stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.15.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

