Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 1,106 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of Park National worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 97.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,657,000 after buying an additional 1,054,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Park National by 37.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 134,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National during the third quarter worth approximately $8,314,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Park National by 4,450.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

PRK stock opened at $134.47 on Friday. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.61 million. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

