Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.10% of Donegal Group worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Donegal Group by 575.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Donegal Group by 58.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Donegal Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Donegal Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $453.53 million and a P/E ratio of 8.19. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.50 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares in the company, valued at $153,588,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

