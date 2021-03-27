Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.48% of Kforce worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 15.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 79.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 37.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,027. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of KFRC opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

