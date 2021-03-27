Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of Clean Harbors worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,939. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

