Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.46% of Employers worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $42.91 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.57 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

