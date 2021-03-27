Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,987 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,908,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

FOCS stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

