Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $330,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.14.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.