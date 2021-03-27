Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Progyny worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Progyny by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 20,010 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $866,232.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,115,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,616 shares of company stock worth $17,914,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 399.00 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

