Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.46 Million Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Lemonade worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lemonade by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LMND. Bank of America began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

In other Lemonade news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 966,572 shares of company stock valued at $151,721,744.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

