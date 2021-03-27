Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 431.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845,388 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.57% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,617,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,626,000 after buying an additional 1,049,985 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 29,033 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 235,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

BKD stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $852.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.