Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.67% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 352,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $85.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $94.95.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

