Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 125.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.76% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 396,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $697.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.