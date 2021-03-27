Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,143 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.53% of Apogee Enterprises worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of APOG opened at $39.03 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.