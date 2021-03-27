Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 22,560 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.