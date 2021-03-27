Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Magnite worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,602,000 after acquiring an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $18,548,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after acquiring an additional 592,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $10,619,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

MGNI stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,278,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,915 shares of company stock worth $8,011,742. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.