Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 490.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $267.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $178.49 and a twelve month high of $274.06.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.