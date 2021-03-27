Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,198 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,198 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.58% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBF opened at $120.25 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.49 and a one year high of $127.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.21.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

