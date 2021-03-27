Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 38,579 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

