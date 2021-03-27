Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,707 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of Model N worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Model N by 92.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Model N by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 63,980 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Model N by 15.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 81,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $32.70 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -79.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $54,285.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,945.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,727 shares of company stock worth $1,292,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

