Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.56. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 1,120,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.