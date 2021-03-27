Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS WCRS opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. Western Capital Resources has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.30.
About Western Capital Resources
