Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WCRS opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. Western Capital Resources has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

About Western Capital Resources

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company operates through Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, and Consumer Finance segments. The Cellular Retail segment operates as a Cricket dealer selling cellular phones and accessories; and provides ancillary services, as well as accepts service payments from customers.

