Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Down 88.2% in March

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS WEEEF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.10. Western Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.24 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 56.14%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from $0.10 to $0.35 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

