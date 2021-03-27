Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,635 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after buying an additional 842,023 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,186,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPRT stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.17. 2,708,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,514. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $983.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

