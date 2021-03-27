Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Position Boosted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

WHR stock opened at $223.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $223.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.