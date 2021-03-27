Whitbread (LON:WTB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,891.13

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,891.13 ($37.77) and traded as high as GBX 3,481 ($45.48). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,445 ($45.01), with a volume of 682,311 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,728.85 ($35.65).

Get Whitbread alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,382.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,891.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 45,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,238 ($42.30), for a total value of £1,485,043.94 ($1,940,219.41). Also, insider Adam Crozier bought 3,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, with a total value of £100,380 ($131,147.11).

About Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.