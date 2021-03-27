Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

