William Hill (LON:WMH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $266.31

William Hill plc (LON:WMH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.31 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 272.60 ($3.56). William Hill shares last traded at GBX 272.30 ($3.56), with a volume of 2,781,258 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 266.31.

Get William Hill alerts:

In other news, insider Ulrik Bengtsson sold 5,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55), for a total transaction of £16,262.88 ($21,247.56). Also, insider Matthew Ashley sold 22,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54), for a total value of £60,769.04 ($79,395.14).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.