Wings Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Wings has a market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $52,183.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

