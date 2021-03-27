WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, WINk has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $121.05 million and $162.94 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00022775 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars.

