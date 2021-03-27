Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.82.

Wix.com stock opened at $280.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

