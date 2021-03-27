WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Hits $0.24

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $24.05 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

