Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Down 93.8% in March

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WLWHY opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Woolworths has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

