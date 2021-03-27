Wootrade Price Up 20% Over Last Week (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Wootrade token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wootrade has traded up 20% against the dollar. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $224.55 million and approximately $39.81 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00058212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00235896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.28 or 0.00875035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00075095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,575,446 tokens. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network

