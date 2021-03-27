Wrapped BNB Trading Down 2.4% This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.66 billion and $493.57 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $266.63 or 0.00474665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00058714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00244688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.35 or 0.00846238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00049743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00074038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,225,343 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

