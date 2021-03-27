Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Market Cap Achieves $188,613.92

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $188,613.92 and approximately $2,535.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be bought for $554.75 or 0.00987696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00058132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00242719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00868564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00050050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030520 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Profile

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

