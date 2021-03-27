WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,408,500 shares, a growth of 304.6% from the February 28th total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,042.5 days.

Shares of WUXIF stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $18.50.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd. provides research and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through, China-Based Laboratory Services, U.S.-Based Laboratory Services, Clinical Research and Other CRO Services, CMO/CDMO Services, and Other segments.

