WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,408,500 shares, a growth of 304.6% from the February 28th total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,042.5 days.
Shares of WUXIF stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $18.50.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.