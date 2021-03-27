Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.26.

Several research firms recently commented on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,215,000 after purchasing an additional 182,710 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,106,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 310,496 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after buying an additional 1,127,446 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYND opened at $62.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.04 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.