Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.49. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

