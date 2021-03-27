Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post sales of $13.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.72 million. Xencor reported sales of $32.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $61.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $70.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $78.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $126.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Xencor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Xencor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

