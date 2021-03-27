Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,553,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 266,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of Xerox worth $36,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

