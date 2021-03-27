Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in March

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,200 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 3,746,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15. Xinyi Solar has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

