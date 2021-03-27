Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.81. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 81,926 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.77% of Xinyuan Real Estate worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.