XMax Market Capitalization Hits $7.39 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $900,916.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XMax has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00048100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.80 or 0.00616103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022996 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMX is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,220,421,387 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

