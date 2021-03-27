XRP (XRP) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. XRP has a market cap of $25.29 billion and approximately $3.79 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00058368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00241665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.68 or 0.00843744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00073857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00031769 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

