XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $25.21 million and approximately $641,828.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001390 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00058418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.00231683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.01 or 0.00870990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00049114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00074979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00031731 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 32,899,140 coins and its circulating supply is 32,297,008 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.