Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.60. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 96,227 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Xtant Medical worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.