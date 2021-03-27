XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 719.0% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XTL Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XTLB opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.83. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.