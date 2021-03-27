Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,110,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 348,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Yandex worth $216,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 296.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,775,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,549,000 after purchasing an additional 331,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Yandex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $63.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.32, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

